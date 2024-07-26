Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1868 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

