Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
