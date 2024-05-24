Gulden 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4106 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (5)