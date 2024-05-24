Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4106 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.

Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

