Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4106 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search