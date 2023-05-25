Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 930. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 11, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
