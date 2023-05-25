Gulden 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 930. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

