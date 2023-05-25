Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 930. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 11, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 11, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1866 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

