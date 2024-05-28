Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
