Gulden 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (20) XF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (3)

Künker (9)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (2)