Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

