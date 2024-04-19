Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

