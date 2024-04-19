Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction CNG - April 5, 2022
Seller CNG
Date April 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

