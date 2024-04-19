Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
