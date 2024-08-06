Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1866. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 5,27 g
- Pure gold (0,1588 oz) 4,938 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1866 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
9477 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
5382 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
