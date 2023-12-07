Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

