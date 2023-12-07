Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
