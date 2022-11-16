6 Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

