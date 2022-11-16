Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (10)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (12)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 18, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1866 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search