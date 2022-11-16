Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
