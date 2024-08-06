Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1866. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 2,01 g
- Pure gold (0,0606 oz) 1,8834 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1866 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search