Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1866. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 2,01 g
  • Pure gold (0,0606 oz) 1,8834 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1866 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

