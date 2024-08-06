3 Kreuzer 1866. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1866 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1)