3 Kreuzer 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3)