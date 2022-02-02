Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to buy?
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

