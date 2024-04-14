3 Kreuzer 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1928 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (6) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS64 (5) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

Zöttl (2)