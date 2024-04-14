Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1928 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
