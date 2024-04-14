Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1928 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 18, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Karamitsos - December 7, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Karamitsos - November 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

