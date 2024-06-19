2 Thaler 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

