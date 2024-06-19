Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13963 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6160 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

