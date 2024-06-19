Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (8)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13963 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
6160 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
