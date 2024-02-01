Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Grün (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (8)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
10250 $
Price in auction currency 9400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
