Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
10250 $
Price in auction currency 9400 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

