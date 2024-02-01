2 Thaler 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

