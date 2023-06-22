Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4397 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8274 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
