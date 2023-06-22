2 Thaler 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (8) XF (15) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Grün (4)

Höhn (1)

Künker (20)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)