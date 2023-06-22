Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4397 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8274 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1865 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search