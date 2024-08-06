Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1871. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 10,51 g
- Pure gold (0,3166 oz) 9,8479 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1871 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4651 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search