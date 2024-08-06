Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1871. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1871 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1871 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 10,51 g
  • Pure gold (0,3166 oz) 9,8479 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1871 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4651 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
18966 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

