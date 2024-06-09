Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4968 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
12
