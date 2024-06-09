Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4968 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1871 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search