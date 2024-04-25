Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1938 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Schulman - January 28, 2017
Seller Schulman
Date January 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1870 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search