1/2 Gulden 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1870
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1938 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
