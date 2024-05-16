Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place July 14, 2004.

Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
