1/2 Gulden 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place July 14, 2004.

