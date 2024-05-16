Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place July 14, 2004.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
