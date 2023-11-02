Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Gorny & Mosch - May 29, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date May 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

