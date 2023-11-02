1/2 Gulden 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

