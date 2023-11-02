Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (12)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date May 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
