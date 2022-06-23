Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
