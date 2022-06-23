Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

