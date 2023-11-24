Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1929 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search