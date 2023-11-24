Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1929 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

