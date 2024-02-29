Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
