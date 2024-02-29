Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

