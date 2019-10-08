Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1868. Silver (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Krone 1868 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Krone 1868 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,44 g

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1868 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint

Bavaria Krone 1868 at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1868 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Krone
