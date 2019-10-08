Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1866. Silver (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Silver
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1866 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search