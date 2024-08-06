Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Krone 1869 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Krone 1869 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1869 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
Bavaria Krone 1869 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
2186 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1869 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
31636 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1869 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1869 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1869 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

