Krone 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1869 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (4)
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
2186 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
31636 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
