Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Krone 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Krone 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Bavaria Krone 1868 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
