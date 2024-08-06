Krone 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (6) XF (5) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)