Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
19105 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
43223 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
