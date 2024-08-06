Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Krone 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Krone 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
19105 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
43223 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1866 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1866 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Krone Numismatic auctions
