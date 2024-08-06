Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Krone 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Krone 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3094 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37869 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
38795 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Krone 1865 at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

