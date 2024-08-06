Krone 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3094 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4)