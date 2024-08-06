Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3094 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37869 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
38795 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
