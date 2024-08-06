Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1869 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
22349 $
Price in auction currency 21000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
18966 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
