1/2 Krone 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1869 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1047 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)