Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
