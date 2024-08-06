Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Künker (5)
- Lugdunum (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25869 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16078 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
