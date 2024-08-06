1/2 Krone 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)