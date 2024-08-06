Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Lugdunum - December 16, 2022
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25869 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16078 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1867 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

