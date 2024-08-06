Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (11)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31841 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
24867 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
