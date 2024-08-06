Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31841 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
24867 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1866 at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

