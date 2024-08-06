1/2 Krone 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (6) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)