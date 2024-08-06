Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1865
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
8275 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
29122 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search