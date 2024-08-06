Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1606 oz) 4,995 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3654 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1865 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
8275 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1865 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1865 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
29122 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1865 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1865 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1865 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1865 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search