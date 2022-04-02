Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 30. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
