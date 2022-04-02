Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1871 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1871 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 30. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1871 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1871 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

