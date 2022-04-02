2 Pfennig 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 30. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)