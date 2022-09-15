Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 130. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search