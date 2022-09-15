Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 130. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1870 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

