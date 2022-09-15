2 Pfennig 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 130. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)