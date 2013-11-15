Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1830 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1869 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

