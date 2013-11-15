2 Pfennig 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1830 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)