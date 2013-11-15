Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1830 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
