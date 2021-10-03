Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
