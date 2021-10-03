Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1868 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1868 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1868 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1868 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

