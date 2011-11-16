Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1867 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

