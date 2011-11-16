Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1867 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
