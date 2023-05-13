2 Pfennig 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)