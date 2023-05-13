Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1866 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1866 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1866 at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1866 at auction Naumann - September 21, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1866 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 20, 2014
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 20, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

