Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
