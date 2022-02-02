Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
