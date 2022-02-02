Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1871 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1871 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1871 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1871 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1871 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
