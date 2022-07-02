Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

