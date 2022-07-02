Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1870 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
