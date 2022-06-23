Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search