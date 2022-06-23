1 Pfennig 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1)