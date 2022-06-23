Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1869 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1869 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1869 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

