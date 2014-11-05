Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
