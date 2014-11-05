Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1866 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1866 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1866 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1866 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1866 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1866 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search