Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 42 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

