1 Pfennig 1865 (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)