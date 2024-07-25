Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (763)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30657 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 30600 RUB
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

