Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (763)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30657 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 30600 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
