Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1871 "Germany Victory". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30657 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (107) AU (218) XF (333) VF (66) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (11) MS64 (11) MS63 (12) MS62 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) PF6 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (5) Service PCGS (23) NGC (39)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Aste (1)

Auction World (8)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (4)

Aurea (4)

AURORA (1)

BAC (29)

Busso Peus (15)

cgb.fr (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CNG (5)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (33)

Felzmann (21)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (11)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (20)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (17)

Heritage (17)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (40)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (7)

Kroha (10)

Künker (76)

Leu (1)

London Coin Galleries (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (14)

Monedalia.es (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (13)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (19)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Naumann (4)

Niemczyk (8)

Nihon (4)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Palombo (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (14)

Reinhard Fischer (23)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Russiancoin (8)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (4)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (6)

Solidus Numismatik (13)

Sonntag (16)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (67)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (4)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (92)

WCN (6)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (4)

Zöttl (1)