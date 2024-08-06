Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (7) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (2) PL (2) Service NGC (4)