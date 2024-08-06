Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
7607 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5307 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1864 "New Year's", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
