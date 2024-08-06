Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,21 g
  • Pure gold (0,0967 oz) 3,0078 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year no date (1864)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2024.

Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 17, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
7607 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5307 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1864 "New Year's", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

