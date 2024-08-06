Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 5356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3308 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3177 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
