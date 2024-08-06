Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,21 g
  • Pure gold (0,0967 oz) 3,0078 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year no date (1864)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 5356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3308 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3177 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Stack's - April 19, 2007
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Stack's - April 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date April 19, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden no date (1864) "New Year's" at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1864 "New Year's", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Bavaria in 1864 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search