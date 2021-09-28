2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards". This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

