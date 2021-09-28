Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,72 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1869
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards". This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
6224 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7017 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
