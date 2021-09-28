Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" (Bavaria, Ludwig II)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II Reverse 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards". This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
6224 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7017 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Naumann - April 9, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Ducat 1869 "200th anniversary of the Life Guards" at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
