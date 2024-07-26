Thaler 1837 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (27) XF (49) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)

