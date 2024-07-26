Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1837 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (6)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (26)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Nomisma - June 30, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date June 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1837 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1837 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search