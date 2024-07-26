Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1837 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
