Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

