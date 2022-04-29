Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,54 g
- Pure silver (0,8272 oz) 25,7293 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
